LONDON Dec 5 European stock futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Monday after Italy unveiled a 30 billion euro package of austerity measures and as hopes grew that European leaders will agree on some concrete measures to solve the debt crisis.

By 0707 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.8 percent to 1.0 percent higher.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)