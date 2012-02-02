LONDON Feb 2 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open for equities on Thursday, with investors awaiting key U.S. employment data before committing more money to the recent rally.

At 0707 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC 40 were 0.1 to 0.2 percent higher.

U.S. weekly jobless claims data will be published at 1330 GMT, with the number of new applicants expected to come in at 375,000, a slight decline from 377,000 last week. The release will be closely scrutinised as investors look for indications on the U.S. job market ahead of Friday's all-important non-farm payrolls release for January. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)