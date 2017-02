LONDON Feb 6 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open for equities on Monday, with investors cautious as Greece faces a deadline to secure a bailout deal needed to avoid a messy default.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC 40 were 0.3 to 0.4 percent lower. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)