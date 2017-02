LONDON Feb 9 Stock futures pointed to a higher open on Europe's main bourses on Thursday, with investors positioning for a successful resolution of Greek debt talks after politicians made some progress in agreeing on austerity measures.

At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4 to 0.6 percent. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)