LONDON Feb 22 European stock futures pointed to a steady open for equities on Wednesday, with concerns that Greece might struggle to implement harsh austerity measures offsetting data showing China's manufacturing sector rose to a four-month high in February.

At 0712 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.04 percent, Germany's DAX futures were flat and France's CAC futures were up 0.1 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)