LONDON May 14 European stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Monday as Greece's failure to form a government heightened unease about the euro zone crisis and a move by China to ease monetary policy fueled worries the world's second largest economy was slowing.

At 0603 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 1 percent lower. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)