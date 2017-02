LONDON May 16 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Wednesday, with major bourses set to plumb fresh 2012 lows as investors fret about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and falling global demand for commodities.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were all down around 1 percent. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)