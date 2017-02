LONDON, June 4 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday after disappointing global economic data on Friday sparked a renewed sell-off of riskier assets.

At 0603 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX contracts were down 1.2 percent and futures for France's CAC were down 0.6 percent. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)