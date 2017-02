LONDON, June 12 European shares looked set to weaken on Tuesday, following poor showings both on Wall Street and in Asia, as a rescue package for debt-stricken Spanish banks failed to allay fears that the crisis will spread throughout the euro zone.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were all down 0.1 percent by 0603 GMT. Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to shed about 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)