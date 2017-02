LONDON, June 21 European stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Thursday, with equity markets dented by weak economic data from China and by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which stopped short of promising a third round of quantitative easing.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX, for France's CAC and for Britain's FTSE were all down 0.4 to 0.5 percent. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)