BRIEF-Seadrill Partners secure $14 mln rig contract
* Seadrill Partners announces contract award for West Aquarius
LONDON, Sept 20 European stock futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, tracking losses in Asian shares, after a survey showed that manufacturing in China contracted for an 11th month in a row in September.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.5 to 0.6 percent lower.
* Seadrill Partners announces contract award for West Aquarius
* Says seeking additional opportunities to enhance value (Adds interim CEO quotes, details, background, share reaction)
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd - qtrly core earnings per share $0.62