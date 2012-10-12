LONDON Oct 12 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday as expectations for weak corporate earnings and concerns about Spain's debt crisis keep investors on the back foot after healthy gains in the previous session.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.4 percent, for Germany's DAX contracts were down 0.3 percent and for France's CAC were down 0.5 percent.