UPDATE 1-Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro phone
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds detail, background, comments)
LONDON Oct 30 European stock index futures traded flat to higher on Tuesday, keeping within their recent range in a likely quiet session with Wall Street closed, as investors digested mixed corporate results.
At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were up 0.1 percent, while contracts for France's CAC were flat.
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds detail, background, comments)
MOSCOW, Feb 26 Treason charges brought in December against two Russian state security officers and a cyber-security expert in Moscow relate to allegations made by a Russian businessman seven years ago, according to the businessman and a source connected with the investigation.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.