BRIEF-Luminex Corp announces cash dividend of $0.06
* Luminex corp - board of directors intends for company to pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 to holders of its common stock, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 1 European stock index futures pointed to a flat-to-lower open on Thursday, in what is expected to be a light session due to public holidays in part of mainland Europe.
At 0703 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.3 percent, contracts on Germany's DAX were down 0.1 percent and futures on France's CAC were flat.
While all major European markets were open, trading volume was expected to be thin, due to public holidays in France, Italy, Spain and parts of Germany for All Saints day.
Feb 21 Gold and copper miner Newmont Mining Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as the company took an impairment charge of $974 million.
* Gwg holdings announces retirement of board chairman paul siegert, election of new director mark schwarzmann