LONDON Nov 2 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday, tracking gains in Asia, although many investors are unlikely to commit to buying large, new positions before U.S. jobs data later in the day.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up by 0.1 percent, while futures on Germany's DAX were also up by 0.1 percent. Futures contracts on France's CAC were flat to slightly lower.