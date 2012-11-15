BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LONDON Nov 15 European stock futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday on concerns U.S. lawmakers were heading for a tough battle on the fiscal row and as figures were likely to show the euro zone slipped back into recession.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.7 to 1 percent lower.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.