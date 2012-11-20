Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
LONDON Nov 20 European stock index futures pointed to slightly lower open on Tuesday, pausing after the biggest daily gain in 10 weeks, with a downgrade of France's credit rating capping sentiment.
At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were all 0.3 percent lower.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.