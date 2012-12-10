BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer TOacquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
* Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
LONDON Dec 10 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Monday, with encouraging Chinese factory data and a U.S. jobs report improving the global economic outlook.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were flat to 0.1 percent higher.
* Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Telefonica Brasil SA , the country's biggest telephone carrier, said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income came in line with estimates because of cost and expense controls that helped offset tepid revenue growth.
* PS Business Parks Inc reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and increases quarterly common dividend by 13.3% to $0.85 per share