MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 14
DUBAI, Feb 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Dec 18 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, on signs that U.S. politicians were nearing a deal to avoid a "fiscal cliff" of looming spending cuts and tax rises that could hit the world's biggest economy.
At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up by 0.6 percent, while futures for Germany's DAX gained 0.5 percent.
Futures for France's CAC were up by 0.4 percent.
DUBAI, Feb 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Updated information in relation to export restrictions by U.S. Commerce Department
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese stocks dropped on Tuesday afternoon, with Toshiba Corp's diving after it delayed its earnings release, including details of a multibillion dollar charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.