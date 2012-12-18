LONDON Dec 18 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, on signs that U.S. politicians were nearing a deal to avoid a "fiscal cliff" of looming spending cuts and tax rises that could hit the world's biggest economy.

At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up by 0.6 percent, while futures for Germany's DAX gained 0.5 percent.

Futures for France's CAC were up by 0.4 percent.