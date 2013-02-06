BRIEF-Par Group L.P. reports 6.8 pct passive stake in Hertz Global Holdings sec filing
* Par Group, L.P. Reports 6.8 percent passive stake in Hertz Global Holdings as of Feb 24 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 6 European stock index futures pointed to a flat-to-slightly higher open on Wednesday, consolidating gains in the previous session as a batch of mixed corporate results kept investors on tenterhooks.
At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were flat, contracts on Germany's DAX added 0.1 percent and futures for France's CAC were up 0.2 percent.
* K2M Group Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results with U.S. Revenue growth of 21.5% year-over-year in Q4’16
* D. E. Shaw & CO, L.P. Reports a 5 percent passive stake in Myriad Genetics Inc as of February 22, 2017-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: