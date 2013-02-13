BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
LONDON Feb 13 European stock index futures pointed to a flat-to-lower open on Wednesday as a mixed batch of corporate results kept investors on edge.
At 0705 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were 0.1 percent lower, contracts on Germany's DAX were flat and futures for France's CAC shed 0.2 percent.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)