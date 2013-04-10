US STOCKS-Wall St slightly up with Yellen speech in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
LONDON, April 10 Euro zone stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday as strong Chinese imports data showed demand from the world's second-biggest economy was gathering pace.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up between 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
March 3 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Friday it had signed a deal to deliver 70 trams to Zurich's public transport authority at a base price of about 300 million Swiss francs ($297.06 million).
LONDON, March 3 Taxi app Uber lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.