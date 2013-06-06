UPDATE 1-Kroger quarterly same-store sales widely miss expectations
March 2 Supermarket operator Kroger Co reported a surprise decline in holiday-quarter same-store sales on Thursday, hurt by falling grocery prices and fierce competition.
LONDON, June 6 European stock index futures fell on Thursday, with the region's stock markets set to track declines on U.S. and Asian markets on concerns of a tapering to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.
At 0603 GMT, the futures contract for the Euro STOXX 50 was down by 0.2 percent. The futures contracts for the UK's FTSE 100 and for Germany's DAX were down by 0.3 percent while they fell by 0.1 percent for France's CAC .
* First Cobalt Corp - Kevin Ma will continue serving first cobalt as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aurora Solar Technologies Inc - non-brokered private placement of 5 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: