BRIEF-Olin announces pricing terms of debt offering
* Olin Corp says pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
LONDON, June 10 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, with stock markets easing off after Friday's strong gains as Chinese data suggested that growth in the world's second largest economy was losing steam.
At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.3 to 0.2 percent lower.
* Olin Corp says pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Commenced a solicitation of consents from holders of its outstanding 7 pct senior notes due 2023
* Says Harrison replaces Michael Ward, who announced his decision to retire as chairman and CEO on February 21, 2017