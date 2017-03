LONDON, June 18 European stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Tuesday, as nervous investors fretted about a trimming of U.S. monetary stimulus in the run up to a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent. Futures on Britain's FTSE 100 were flat.