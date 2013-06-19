LONDON, June 19 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, with investors positioning for no changes in the U.S. monetary policy and the continuation of stimulus measure for a while longer.

At 0608 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.3 percent stronger, taking heart from a rise of 1.8 percent on Japan's Nikkei on Wednesday.

"The rise we are seeing in (Asian) equities is a sign that perhaps the QE tapering camp is unwinding some of the shorts that have dogged markets over the past few weeks," IG Markets said in a note, referring to quantitative easing.