LONDON, June 27 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday as concerns about a credit crunch in China and a scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus eased.

At 0603 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent, while contracts for the UK FTSE 100 gained 0.4 percent.