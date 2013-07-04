BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education reports Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Barnes & Noble Education reports third quarter 2017 financial results
LONDON, July 4 European stock futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, tracking stronger U.S. and Asian shares, although gains were seen capped by the political turmoil in Portugal and Egypt.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.5 to 0.7 percent higher.
* Barnes & Noble Education reports third quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 28 Nestle SA-backed Accera Inc said on Tuesday its experimental Alzheimer's drug failed a late-stage study, adding to the laundry list of disappointments in the pursuit of an effective treatment for the rampant mind-wasting disease.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: