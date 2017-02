LONDON Aug 9 European stock index futures pointed to a further steep sell-off in equities on Tuesday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street and in Asia, as investors dumped riskier assets on concerns the U.S. economy could fall into recession again.

By 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 2.5 to 3.1 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)