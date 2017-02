LONDON Jan 9 European stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open for equities on Monday ahead of a meeting between French and German leaders later in the session and as data showed German exports jumped in November.

At 0745 GMT, futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 futures were flat to 0.3 percent higher. (Reporting by Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa)