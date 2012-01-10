PARIS Jan 10 European stock index futures pointed to higher open on Tuesday, rebounding after a near one-week retreat, helped in part by a relatively positive outlook from U.S. aluminium major Alcoa Inc, a bellwether of broader economic growth.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.1-1.2 percent.

Banks will be in the spotlight again, after an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday showed that Societe Generale is forecasting a "significant" drop in 2012 investment-bank revenue compared with 2011, weighed by higher funding costs and efforts to slash its balance sheet. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)