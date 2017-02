PARIS Jan 11 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday as worries over the euro zone debt crisis ahead of Spanish and Italian debt auctions later this week overshadow recent optimism about corporate earnings and the U.S. economy.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)