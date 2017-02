LONDON, March 19 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, with scope for fresh multi-month highs as the weekend brought no news to dampen the improved investor sentiment on global economy and corporate earnings.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1 to 0.2 percent.

(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)