LONDON, March 29 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, tracking losses in the United States and Asia as lingering concerns about global economic growth weighed on sentiment, leading investors to take profit after a strong quarterly run.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.5 percent. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Dan Lalor)