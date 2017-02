LONDON, June 28 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, although gains and volumes could be limited ahead of a summit of European Union leaders that looks unlikely to produce any significant measures to tackle the region's debt crisis.

At 0605 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX, and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.6 percent. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)