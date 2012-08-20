BRIEF-Onex reports Q4 and full-year 2016 results
* Increase in revenues was primarily due to acquisitions of Clarivate Analytics, Save-A-Lot, Wireco and Tecta completed during 2016
LONDON Aug 20 European stock index futures pointed to a flat to higher open on Monday with investors seen consolidating their gains after a key index hit a 13-month highs in the previous session, waiting for fresh catalysts before placing further bets.
At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent higher.
* J C Penney reports positive net income for fiscal 2016; a $514 million increase compared to the prior year
Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the lucrative satellite imagery market.