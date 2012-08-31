BRIEF-Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for Europe, Middle East, Africa region
LONDON Aug 31 European stock futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Friday, with investors remaining uncertain whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would signal imminent stimulus at a speech later in the session to help the economy.
At 0606 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.04 to 0.20 percent lower.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals and EyeGate enter into licensing agreement for EGP-437 combination product in post-operative pain and inflammation in ocular surgery patients
* Futures up: Dow 61 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)