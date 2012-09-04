BRIEF-Chubb declares quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share
* Board will recommend to shareholders at company's 2017 annual general meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend
LONDON, Sept 4 European stock futures pointed to a steady open on Tuesday, with investors staying cautious ahead of Thursday's policy meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce some positive steps to ease borrowing costs of stressed countries.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were flat, while futures for both Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1 percent.
* Board will recommend to shareholders at company's 2017 annual general meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
* Morinaga & Co. , Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 to bolster research and development operations,share sales channels abroad - Nikkei