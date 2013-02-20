BRIEF-On Track Innovations says became aware of claim filed in district court against co,unit on March 2- SEC Filing
* On march 2 became aware of claim filed in district court , against co and its unit by USA technologies,
LONDON Feb 20 European stock index futures pointed to a flat to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, with the market consolidating the previous session's strong gains and balancing a mixed crop of corporate earnings.
At 0706 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 and for Germany's DAX were flat, while those for France's CAC were 0.1 percent higher.
* U.S. District court has granted company treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, llc, its principal owner
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co’s deal on Monday to sell its European operations to France's PSA Group doubles down on a bet that the company can win by being less global but more profitable in an auto industry increasingly dependent on software and services.