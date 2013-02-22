BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics Q4 EPS $0.44
* Douglas Dynamics announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON Feb 22 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday as some key regional indexes found technical support and investors used sharps falls in the previous session to buy back into shares.
At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were 0.6 percent higher, while contracts on France's CAC added 0.7 percent.
* Cameo Resources Corp. Announces private placement and shares for debt transaction
March 6 U.S. oilfield equipment maker Weatherford International Plc on Monday named Halliburton Co's chief financial officer, Mark McCollum, as president and chief executive officer.