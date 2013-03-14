UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 14 European shares were likely to open higher on Thursday on positive sentiment following a better U.S. economic outlook, with investors focusing on more data that might help the market to break out of its narrow trading band.
At 0707 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent higher.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.