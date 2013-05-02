BRIEF-Bunge declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share
* Bunge Ltd - board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 2 European stock futures pointed to a slightly weaker open on Thursday, with concerns about the health of the global economy and caution ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting seen prompting investors to sell.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent lower.
* Bunge Ltd - board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.