LONDON May 7 European stock index futures pointed to a firmer open on Tuesday, consolidating last week's gains and sending stocks back up towards multi-year highs as Europe's biggest financial centre reopened after a holiday.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.3 to 0.2 percent higher.

Futures for the UK's FTSE 100 were up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open after a three day weekend.