BRIEF-Houston American Energy says date for spudding initial well on Permian Basin Acreage been moved up to May 2017
* Target date for spudding initial well on acquired permian basin acreage has been moved up to first week of May 2017
LONDON May 7 European stock index futures pointed to a firmer open on Tuesday, consolidating last week's gains and sending stocks back up towards multi-year highs as Europe's biggest financial centre reopened after a holiday.
At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.3 to 0.2 percent higher.
Futures for the UK's FTSE 100 were up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open after a three day weekend.
* Target date for spudding initial well on acquired permian basin acreage has been moved up to first week of May 2017
* Transaction is not material to Barnes Group's consolidated financial position or liquidity
* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: