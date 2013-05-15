Earnings underpin European equities, STOXX set for monthly gain
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.
LONDON May 15 European stock futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday, with a strong rally in the past sessions prompting investors to trade cautiously and as some companies disappointed on the earnings front.
At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were flat, UK's FTSE 100 futures rose 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX futures gained 0.1 percent and France's CAC futures were down 0.1 percent.
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
LONDON, Feb 28 Emerging stocks fell to one-week lows on Tuesday, while currencies firmed marginally ahead of a widely-anticipated speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, although both asset classes were on track for hefty monthly gains.