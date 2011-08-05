PARIS Aug 5 European stock index futures sank early on Friday following a plunge on Wall Street on mounting fears over the prospect of another recession and worries about Italy and Spain's debt troubles.

By 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 1.6-2.2 percent.

The Dow .DJI and the S&P 500 .SPX tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday and the Nasdaq .IXIC lost 5 percent on escalating worries that the world's biggest economy is staring at another economic downturn and that Spain and Italy could become the next dominos to fall in the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)