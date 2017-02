PARIS Aug 18 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday, as a series of disappointing earnings and concerns over global economic growth keep investors on edge.

By 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 1.2-1.8 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)