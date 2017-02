PARIS, Sept 14 European stock index futures pointed to early losses on Wednesday, reversing the previous session's tentative rally from two-year lows after Moody's downgraded two French banks and following mixed comments from China Premier Wen Jiabao.

At 0605 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 1.0-1.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)