PARIS Oct 12 European stock index futures dipped on Wednesday following the rejection by Slovak lawmakers of a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund and after Alcoa started the earnings season with weaker-than-expected results.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.3-0.5 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)