PARIS Dec 1 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, extending a sharp four-session rally as investors' risk appetite continues to improve following joint action from top central banks to boost liquidity and avoid a credit crunch.

By 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)