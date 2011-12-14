PARIS Dec 14 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal reserve warned Europe's debt crisis was a big risk to the U.S. economy but fell short of announcing fresh stimulus measures.

Worries over the prospect of a series euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades also kept investors on edge, while insurers will be in the spotlight after Fitch downgraded a series of Italian and Spanish companies in the sector.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.7-0.8 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)